MARION, N.C. – The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team has surpassed the 30-win plateau for another season after sweeping a Saturday doubleheader against Fisher College (Mass.) 6-3 and 16-1 at the Big League Camp.
The Grizzlies (31-11) scored in each of their first three innings to win the opener. Senior Austin Bates hit a two-run single to cap a three-run second inning that gave GGC an early 4-0 lead. One inning later, sophomore Chase Evans added a run-scoring double before a sacrifice fly from senior J.D. Stubbs extended the team’s advantage to 6-1.
Junior starting pitcher Rob Hamby recorded six strikeouts and limited Fisher to six hits to pick up the victory. Senior Tuck Tucker pitched a scoreless seventh inning to tally his first save of the season.
Another big inning paved the way in the second game, with the Grizzlies scoring nine runs in the fourth inning. Senior Livingston Morris connected on a two-run home run for his 10th round-tripper of the season and 27th in his career.
Junior Myles McKisic added an RBI single before crossing home plate himself following a run-scoring single by junior Blaze O’Saben. Junior Jake Defries brought home the team’s eighth run of the frame.
McKisic later collected a run-scoring double in the seventh inning before sophomore Adam Alicea-Brooks hit a three-run homer as part of a six-run inning.
Senior starting pitcher Rhian Mann scattered three hits in tossing four scoreless innings. Junior Jonathan Haab struck out all three batters he faced in a scoreless fifth inning while juniors Sam Hunt and Antonio Buckley each tossed an inning to secure the victory.
Five players recorded at least two hits for Georgia Gwinnett College in the second game, led by freshman Braxton Meguiar with three hits. Wilbanks went 2-for-2 and scored a run during Saturday’s opener.
GGC has now posted 30 or more wins in nine of its 10 seasons, with the 2020 campaign (23-2) being shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
