LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – The NAIA’s No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team hit another round number in its historic collegiate winning streak Monday afternoon with a 4-0 victory against NCAA Division II University of Texas-Tyler at the GGC Tennis Facility.
GGC (13-0) has now won 160 consecutive matches.
The latest victory, during the GGC Spring Invitational, was affected by a 90-minute rain delay during singles play. But it didn’t keep the team from scoring another shutout victory – the 11th of the spring season.
Junior Matthias Haim and senior Daniel Czepielewski quickly earned a 6-2 victory on the No. 2 doubles court. Meanwhile, the other two doubles matches were hard-fought battles that needed tiebreakers to determine the winner. Senior Vicente Lagos and freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec eventually won the last four points of the tiebreaker to win the No. 3 match, 7-6 (3), to clinch the doubles point.
The Grizzlies dominated singles play, with Haim collecting a 6-0, 6-1 victory on the No. 1 court and sophomore Alex Gurmendi collecting a 6-1, 6-0 triumph at No. 2 singles.
Senior Valentino Caratini captured the match-clinching fourth point with a 6-1, 6-3 win on the No. 3 court.
GGC players won the first set in each of the remaining three singles matches.
“I didn’t think we were going to get the match in after the first rain delay," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Give credit to UT-Tyler for sticking around and completing the match. Once play resumed, the guys took care of business to get to the match-clinching point before rain returned. Play was evenly matched in doubles. The No. 2 match was a key element in clinching the (doubles) point. Then we were able to establish our dominance in singles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.