LAWRENCEVILLE — Scoring 10 runs with two outs in the sixth inning led the No. 8-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team to a 14-7 come-from-behind victory against Truett-McConnell University on Wednesday evening at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (21-6) scored 14 consecutive runs to overcome an early 5-0 deficit.
Senior J.D. Stubbs and sophomore Joshua Holt Jr. started the rally with singles in the bottom of the third inning. That set the table for junior Blaze O’Saben to follow with an infield RBI single and senior Austin Bates to add a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 5-2.
The same combination produced two runs two innings later as O’Saben hit a sacrifice fly after Stubbs and Holt Jr. collected singles.
Then, came the big 10-run inning. Freshman Braxton Meguiar started the scoring with a two-run double down the left field line to put GGC on top at 6-5. Bates added a run-scoring single for the team’s seventh run. Senior Livingston Morris connected on a three-run home run before Holt Jr. raced around the bases on a three-run inside-the-park homer. That increased the lead to 14-5.
Six Grizzlies had multiple-hit performances in the midweek home victory. Holt Jr. led the 18-hit offensive attack by going 4-for-4 with four runs scored and three RBI. Stubbs added three hits and scored three times. Bates also had three hits.
Senior reliever Maddex Richardson improved to 3-0 on the mound. Classmate Rhian Mann struck out three batters while tossing four innings in relief. Junior Alex Friesen had six strikeouts across 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief.
“We definitely were aware of the momentum inside that inning," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We talked about it before the game that we were going to have opportunities with runners in scoring position, two-out RBI situations and mound moments. Our players focused on doing their jobs. I’m proud of our resiliency after falling behind early. We continued to play the game and battle. That paid off for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.