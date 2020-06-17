Sydney_Willhite.jpg

Success in the classroom has earned 39 Georgia Gwinnett College student-athletes across four sports recognition on the 2019-20 Association of Independent Institutions Academic All-Conference Team.

Eligible student-athletes must have completed at least two consecutive terms at the institution and played in at least one varsity competition during the season. The student-athlete must have at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA.

GGC competes for A.I.I. championships in baseball, men’s and women’s soccer and softball. The men’s and women’s soccer teams won conference championships in 2019.

The Office of Athletics posted a 3.0 grade point average for all student-athletics competing during the 2019-20 school year. Five Grizzlies earned Academic All-America honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Overall, 500 student-athletes from 16 institutions across 11 sports were named to the A.I.I.’s 2019-20 all-academic team. Six sports had at least 40 student-athletes recognized.

GGC student-athletes earning A.I.I. all-academic team honors, listed by sport, are:

Baseball

Ryan Cavey

Hunter Dollander

Caleb Gay

Rob Hamby

Tate Kight

Nick Tanner

Men’s Soccer

Ian Aramburu

Krishna Clarke

Alex Rivera

Alfredo Rivera

Women’s Soccer

Addie Adame

Maya Alibudbud

Kyara Armenta

Lena Balck

Gabby Bishop

Taylor Boyle

Grace Bullock

Autumn Carter

Sophie Hoare

Hannah Martinelli

Joy Mertzig

Hilda Nygren

Yana Reynolds

Maria Rivera

Ellie Todd

Carina Vincelli

Matilda Waldt

Softball

Taylor Chenard

Claire Garney

Alexa Good

Josie Haulk

Holly Janco

Ruth Jones

Madison Martin

Lea McFadden

Sydney Pelaez

Taylor Takushi

Lara Ullmann

Sydney Willhite

