Success in the classroom has earned 39 Georgia Gwinnett College student-athletes across four sports recognition on the 2019-20 Association of Independent Institutions Academic All-Conference Team.
Eligible student-athletes must have completed at least two consecutive terms at the institution and played in at least one varsity competition during the season. The student-athlete must have at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA.
GGC competes for A.I.I. championships in baseball, men’s and women’s soccer and softball. The men’s and women’s soccer teams won conference championships in 2019.
The Office of Athletics posted a 3.0 grade point average for all student-athletics competing during the 2019-20 school year. Five Grizzlies earned Academic All-America honors from the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Overall, 500 student-athletes from 16 institutions across 11 sports were named to the A.I.I.’s 2019-20 all-academic team. Six sports had at least 40 student-athletes recognized.
GGC student-athletes earning A.I.I. all-academic team honors, listed by sport, are:
Baseball
Ryan Cavey
Hunter Dollander
Caleb Gay
Rob Hamby
Tate Kight
Nick Tanner
Men’s Soccer
Ian Aramburu
Krishna Clarke
Alex Rivera
Alfredo Rivera
Women’s Soccer
Addie Adame
Maya Alibudbud
Kyara Armenta
Lena Balck
Gabby Bishop
Taylor Boyle
Grace Bullock
Autumn Carter
Sophie Hoare
Hannah Martinelli
Joy Mertzig
Hilda Nygren
Yana Reynolds
Maria Rivera
Ellie Todd
Carina Vincelli
Matilda Waldt
Softball
Taylor Chenard
Claire Garney
Alexa Good
Josie Haulk
Holly Janco
Ruth Jones
Madison Martin
Lea McFadden
Sydney Pelaez
Taylor Takushi
Lara Ullmann
Sydney Willhite
