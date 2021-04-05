Former Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer standout Jack Gurr has signed a semi-guaranteed one-year professional playing contract with Atlanta United of Major League Soccer, the club announced Monday, April 5.
Gurr became the first GGC men’s soccer player to sign a professional contract in December 2019 when he joined the Atlanta United 2 club of the United Soccer League. He started 15 matches, scored one goal, added three assists and created 36 offensive chances for the team during the 2020 season.
Gurr also played for the top club within the Atlanta United organization during last year’s CONCACAF Champions League.
The Newcastle, England, native played for the Grizzlies from 2014-17 and graduated as the program’s career leader with 22 assists. Gurr helped GGC reach the 2017 NAIA national championship final site for the first time in program history. That squad advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
