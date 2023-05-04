LAWRENCEVILLE — The top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College softball team rallied to score two runs in the sixth inning before eventually getting a walk-off run-scoring single to defeat No. 4-seed USC Beaufort 3-2 in Thursday’s opening game of the 2023 Continental Athletic Conference Softball Championship tournament at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

The Grizzlies (38-9) will face Crowley’s Ridge College (Ark.) in a winner’s bracket contest on Friday, May 5, starting at noon. The No. 3-seed Pioneers scored four runs in the seventh inning to defeat No. 2-seed Florida National University 5-1 in Thursday’s other first-round game.

