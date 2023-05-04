LAWRENCEVILLE — The top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College softball team rallied to score two runs in the sixth inning before eventually getting a walk-off run-scoring single to defeat No. 4-seed USC Beaufort 3-2 in Thursday’s opening game of the 2023 Continental Athletic Conference Softball Championship tournament at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (38-9) will face Crowley’s Ridge College (Ark.) in a winner’s bracket contest on Friday, May 5, starting at noon. The No. 3-seed Pioneers scored four runs in the seventh inning to defeat No. 2-seed Florida National University 5-1 in Thursday’s other first-round game.
Junior Josie Haulk culminated GGC’s seventh-inning rally with an infield single to first base that allowed freshman Enna Lackey to slide into home before the tag was applied. Lackey got on base with a one-out single to left-center field. She advanced into scoring position after senior Sydney Pelaez was hit by a pitch. The GGC players then each stole a base to put Lackey into scoring position at third base, in a one-out situation, with Haulk coming to the plate.
One inning earlier, junior Kloey Goins hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Lindzie Owen to bring the tournament hosts within a run, at 2-1, of catching USC Beaufort. Junior Logan Oller followed with a two-out RBI infield single to third base that allowed sophomore Emerson Hall to score the game-tying run.
USC Beaufort (11-42) enjoyed an early 2-0 lead after stringing together four straight singles in the top of the first inning. Jaci Coleman’s run-scoring single to left-center field plated the first run. A bases-loaded walk to Ashlyn Alte then allowed the Sand Sharks to score an additional run.
GGC starting pitcher Annalise Wood kept the South Carolina opponent off the scoreboard for the rest of the game. The right hander struck out eight batters and scattered seven hits in improving to 21-1 inside the pitching circle.
Meanwhile, USC Beaufort’s Cierra Kinlaw kept the Grizzlies off the scoreboard through five innings, with five of GGC’s nine hits coming in the final two innings.
Haulk, Oller and Owen each tallied two hits to pace the Grizzlies in the opening game. Owen also successfully stole two bases to raise her season total to 44 steals.
The Grizzlies have won the last five conference tournament titles and are seeking their seventh overall crown.
“Speed was once again a key element for us in this tournament opener. We have players who know how to run on the bases and beat throws. Two veterans produced two quality at-bats that scored important runs for us in the sixth inning. I knew that if we could get Enna (Lackey) to third base in that (seventh inning) situation, then Josie (Haulk) would come through for us with the winning run,” said GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg.
