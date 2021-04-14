Four Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer players have joined their coach in earning honors from the Association of Independent Institutions for their strong 2021 seasons. They were recognized by the league Wednesday, April 14.
Named to the 2020-21 A.I.I. all-conference team were senior defender Gabby Bishop, senior midfielder Natalie Ferrin, junior midfielder Addie Adame and junior defender/forward Joy Mertzig – after helping lead the Grizzlies win the league championship last weekend at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
Also, GGC head coach Dr. Mike Giuliano was named the A.I.I. 2020-21 Coach of the Year after leading the Grizzlies to the title. It is the fourth straight season that Giuliano has been recognized as the conference’s Coach of the Year.
Bishop leads the team with six assists and has started 11 matches.
Ferrin was twice named the A.I.I. Player of the Week this spring and scored four goals, including three game-winning goals efforts.
Adame was named the A.I.I. tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after scoring a penalty kick goal in the semifinal win against Bellevue University (Neb.) on April 9. She then successfully converted a penalty kick in GGC’s 4-3 shootout victory against Thomas University in the tournament’s championship match.
Mertzig earned all-conference honors for the third consecutive season. She scored three goals and provided two assists for the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies take a 8-5-1 record into an NAIA national tournament’s Opening Round match against Indiana Wesleyan University on Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the Marion Bracket (Ind.).
