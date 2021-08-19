Success in this summer’s professional-level Frontier League has created an opportunity for former Georgia Gwinnett College baseball pitcher Adam McKillican to sign a free agent contract with Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.
Georgia Gwinnett College has had 13 players sign an MLB contract, including nine players being drafted. Seven former Grizzlies are playing across six major league organizations this summer.
McKillican appeared in six games, with one starting assignment, for the Quebec Capitels of the Frontier League. He had six strikeouts in seven innings.
This spring, the right hander played a key role in the Grizzlies winning the 2021 NAIA national championship. He had a 7-3 record, appeared in a team-high 18 games, and struck out eight batters across 6.2 innings to earn a victory against top-ranked Southeastern University (Florida) at the Avista NAIA World Series.
McKillican also contributed an important victory against Westmont College (California) in an elimination game of the NAIA Opening Round and pitched six solid innings in the championship game of the 2021 Association of Independent Institutions tournament – both victories.
The Comox, British Columbia, Canada, native recorded 69 strikeouts in 61.2 innings during his only season on the mound with the Grizzlies.
Georgia Gwinnett College posted a 51-10 record and captured the program’s first NAIA national title in 2021.
