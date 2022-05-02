The Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team will begin defense of the 2021 NAIA national championship on its home diamond as host to one of 10 National Championship Opening Round campus sites. Host sites were announced Monday, May 2, by the national office.
The NAIA Opening Round’s Lawrenceville Bracket will be a five-team, double-elimination tournament May 16-19 at the Grizzly Baseball Complex in Lawrenceville. The other four teams joining GGC in the tournament and the first-round pairings will be announced next week by the NAIA national office.
The champion from the Lawrenceville Bracket will advance to the Avista NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, beginning May 26.
This year’s selection marks the seventh time that GGC will be hosting a NAIA Opening Round site. The Grizzlies advanced to the World Series when they hosted during the 2019, 2018 and 2014 seasons.
Last year’s team began its NAIA national championship run by capturing an Opening Round tournament in Santa Barbara, California, before winning all five games at the 2021 Avista NAIA World Series in Lewiston.
Georgia Gwinnett College, led by head coach Jeremy Sheetinger, is ranked No. 11 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll and takes a 37-14 with a home doubleheader scheduled on Tuesday, May 3. The Grizzlies will then take the top seed into the Continental Athletic Conference Baseball Championship tournament, scheduled to play No. 4 seed Iowa Wesleyan University on Saturday, May 7, starting at 3 p.m.
As the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard - who he is suing over her 2018 Washington Post domestic violence op-ed - continues, we take a look at 10 of the stars who have shown their support for the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.