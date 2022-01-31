Georgia Gwinnett College’s Office of Athletics has partnered with content-management leader INFLCR (pronounced influencer) for student-athlete branding and personal marketing opportunities.
INFLCR, a Teamworks company, is the leading content and compliance platform for elite athletic programs, educating and preparing staff and athletes for the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) era. This is all powered by best-in-class content delivery through mobile applications.
INFCLR works with more than 3,500 collegiate and professional sports teams with a network of over 70,000 active athlete users.
“Our partnership with INFLCR provides us the opportunity to share and promote GGC athletics and our student-athletes to a much broader audience throughout the world," GGC associate vice president of athletics Darin Wilson said. "This is a significant day in our marketing efforts, and I look forward to providing our student-athletes a customized experience.”
INFLCR’s mobile application will provide GGC student-athletes with real-time content access from the college’s marketing, athletic communications and Grizzly Digital Network so they can share the content on their personal social media channels.
The platform also provides personalized metrics to allow student-athletes to track their social media growth and engagement.
“We’re thrilled to bring Georgia Gwinnett into the INFLCR family as a first step to invest in boosting their student-athletes’ brands.” said INFLCR president Jim Cavale. “With NIL ramping up in NAIA, INFLCR’s content management software will ensure Grizzlies athletes have the tools they need to maximize their personal brands.”
Georgia Gwinnett College has six intercollegiate programs that have combined to win 14 NAIA national championships (men’s tennis, seven; women’s tennis, six; and baseball, one) and have had more than 100 student-athletes earning NAIA All-American honors. The 2021-22 season is GGC’s 10th season of intercollegiate athletics.
“Partnering with INFLCR will allow us to continue to innovate and expand the GGC Athletics brand," GGC assistant director of athletics for external operations Deonne Moore said. "The best ambassadors for GGC Athletics are our student-athletes. INFLCR is providing a perfect way for our great student-athletes to share their stories about what they're accomplishing here at GGC to a larger audience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.