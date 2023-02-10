Haab pitch.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Jonathan Haab prepares to throw a pitch in the 2023 season-opening series.

 Rod Reilly/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — A five-run inning in each contest led the No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team earn a doubleheader sweep against No. 24 Taylor University (Ind.) 9-4 and 8-1 Friday afternoon to begin a three-game weekend series at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

The Grizzlies (4-1) pushed five runs across in the fifth inning of the opener to rally from a 4-0 deficit. Then, the hosts used a five-run seventh inning to pull away late in the second contest.

