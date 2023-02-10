LAWRENCEVILLE — A five-run inning in each contest led the No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team earn a doubleheader sweep against No. 24 Taylor University (Ind.) 9-4 and 8-1 Friday afternoon to begin a three-game weekend series at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (4-1) pushed five runs across in the fifth inning of the opener to rally from a 4-0 deficit. Then, the hosts used a five-run seventh inning to pull away late in the second contest.
Junior Jesus Pacheco began the comeback in the early contest with a two-run single that brought home sophomore Kyle Norton and senior Blaze O’Saben. A few batters later, junior Caden Smith hit a two-run single to right field that tied the contest at 4-4. Junior Jon Ponder gave the Grizzlies their first lead of the game, 5-4, with a run-scoring single.
Two runs were added in the sixth and eighth innings as the team finished with nine runs on nine hits in the opener.
In the second contest, junior Ajay Sczepkowski hit a pair of home runs as GGC led wire-to-wire. His first round tripper as a Grizzly was a solo blast in the first inning. He followed with a two-run home run that was part of the productive five-run seventh inning.
Junior Cohen Wilbanks hit his first career home run earlier in the seventh inning.
Friday’s games also featured strong pitching performances from relievers.
Sophomore left hander Gabe White got a strikeout and a groundout with the bases loaded in the sixth inning of Friday’s first game. He scattered two hits and struck out six batters across 4.1 innings in picking up the victory.
In the nightcap, senior Jonathan Haab struck out Kade Vander Molen on three pitches in another bases-loaded jam to keep GGC ahead 2-1 at the top of the seventh inning. The right hander recorded his second save of the young season by striking out five batters in a 2.1-inning relief performance.
“I challenged the guys this week to measure up to our standard of toughness. I’m most proud that this group continues to show up when they’re challenged. It speaks a lot to their maturity, mentality, and trust within our dugout right now,” said GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
