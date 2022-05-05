LAWRENCEVILLE — The top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College softball team relied on strong pitching, defense and timely hitting to defeat No. 4 seed Edward Waters University (Fla.) 7-0 Thursday afternoon to begin the Continental Athletic Conference Softball Championship tournament at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (33-18) advance to a winner’s bracket game against No. 2 seed Cottey College (Mo.) on Friday, May 6, starting at noon. Cottey scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally past Florida National University 5-4 in the tournament’s second opening-round game.
GGC scored five of its seven runs with two outs in an inning.
The tournament hosts took control early as senior Piper Wagner lined an RBI triple in the opening frame and later scored on a sacrifice fly from junior Lea McFadden to take a 2-0 lead.
The next inning, sophomore Josie Haulk lined a run-scoring double to left field with two outs. Three defensive errors by the Tigers helped stretch the lead to 6-0. Three runs scored on the same play, once again with two outs, when two errors were made on a ground ball off the bat of freshman Angelica Gallegos. The second error, taking place in the outfield, allowed junior Sydney Pelaez to score from first base.
Junior starting pitcher Alexa Good struck out 10 batters and scattered two hits in tossing her sixth shutout of the season. The right hander picked up her 20th victory of the season.
Wagner collected two hits to lead GGC’s seven-hit offensive attack. Sophomore Lani Trent scored a pair of runs in the victory.
“Scoring runs with two outs and playing strong defense will win postseason games," GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg said. "That’s precisely what we did to advance through the bracket. Our offense knew what was at stake. We were patient and swing at our pitches.”
