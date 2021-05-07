LAWRENCEVILLE – The top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College softball team earned a 7-2 victory over Crowley’s Ridge College (Ark.) to open play Thursday afternoon in the Association of Independent Institutions 2021 Softball Championship, being played at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (29-10) is scheduled to face No. 2 seed Cottey College (Missouri) in a winner’s bracket contest on Friday, May 7, at noon. Cottey defeated No. 3 seeded Edward Waters College (Florida) 2-0 in the other first-round contest of the double-elimination tournament.
GGC scored four runs in the second inning and extended its lead to 7-0 by the fourth inning.
Freshman Jenna Gabrielli gave the tournament hosts a 2-0 lead with an RBI single in the second inning. She later scored from third base followed a failed pickoff attempt.
Junior Piper Wagner led off the fourth inning with a home run over the left field fence to extend the team’s advantage to 7-0.
Sophomore pitcher Alexa Good made that advantage stand up as the right hander recorded a school-record tying 14 strikeouts in the complete-game victory. Her 14 strikeouts matched a mark she achieved two times earlier this spring.
The Grizzlies outhit Crowley’s Ridge by a 12-3 margin, with junior Camryn Currie, sophomore Lea McFadden and Gabrielli each recording two hits. Currie scored a pair of runs and Gabrielli drove in two runs.
