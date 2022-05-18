MOBILE, Ala. — The seven-time defending NAIA national championship Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team opened the 2022 NAIA National Championship tournament with a 4-0 victory against No. 17 seed Ave Maria University (Fla.) on Wednesday at the Mobile (Ala.) Tennis Center.
The Grizzlies (18-0) have advanced to play in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 19.
GGC quickly grabbed the doubles point for a 1-0 advantage. Senior Vicente Lagos teamed with freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec to win all six games at No. 3 doubles. Then, the senior duo of Matthias Haim and Daniel Czepielewski clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 triumph on the No. 2 court.
The positive momentum carried over into singles with sophomore Alex Gurmendi picking up a 6-2, 6-1 victory on the No. 2 court to give GGC a 2-0 advantage. Senior Valentino Caratini secured the team’s third point with a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 4 singles.
Haim clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-3 victory on the No. 1 singles court – his second point of the match. The senior was named the Most Outstanding Player at last year’s national championship event.
“The players did a good job of matching Ave Maria’s energy in doubles," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Then, they went right back to work in the singles matches. We picked up some key wins along the way. It was a good opening match for us and will prepare us for the national quarterfinals."
