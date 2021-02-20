LAWRENCEVILLE – The NAIA No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team tied the second-longest winning streak in all of collegiate sports with its 130th consecutive dual match victory in Saturday’s 7-0 win against Montreat College (N.C.) in the Grizzly Invitational at the GGC Tennis Facility.
With the shutout victory the Grizzlies (7-0) tied the BYU-Hawaii women’s tennis program winning streak from 2002-05.
GGC’s winning streak began April 4, 2015, with a 5-3 victory against NCAA Division II University of West Florida. The program has a 172-3 all-time record since starting in 2013. The last loss came April 3, 2015, in a neutral-site loss to Division II Hawaii Pacific.
“To beat a red-hot Montreat team 7-0 after they beat No. 2 Xavier (Louisiana) yesterday speaks volumes about the quality of the match the guys played today," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Really happy with how all of our players performed. We have now won 130 matches in a row and now tied for the second-longest winning streak in all of collegiate sports. I am super proud of the guys.”
On Saturday, Georgia Gwinnett College jumped out to a 1-0 lead following doubles play when the tournament hosts won on all three courts. The duo of junior Federico Bonacia and freshman Matthias Haim secured the point with a 6-2 triumph on the No. 1 court. Other doubles victories came from junior Valentino Caratini-freshman Luis Gomar, 6-1 at No. 2, and sophomore Jose Dugo-freshman Alex Gurmendi, 6-3 at No. 3.
The winning ways continued in singles with GGC capturing five of the six matches in straight sets. Gomar provided a 2-0 lead with a 6-0, 6-2 victory on the No. 5 court. Caratini picked up a 6-2, 6-1 triumph at No. 3 singles before Haim clinched the match with a 6-4, 6-2 win on the No. 2 court.
Bonacia followed with a 6-3, 6-0 victory on the No. 4 court and junior Vincente Lagos earned a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 6 singles. Gurmendi capped the match with a hard-fought three-set victory at the top of the singles lineup. He won the third-set tiebreaker 10-8 after forcing the deciding set with a 6-4 second-set win.
Montreat was playing one day after upsetting NAIA No. 2 Xavier University (Louisiana). GGC will face Xavier on Sunday, February 21, at 9 a.m. from the GGC Tennis Facility.
