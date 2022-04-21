LAWRENCEVILLE – It was most appropriate that seniors led the way on Senior Day as the No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team had a victorious return to the courts after a six-week break with a 6-1 victory against NCAA Division II University of West Alabama on Thursday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (17-0) won a pair of tiebreakers to sweep all three doubles matches and grab a 1-0 lead in the match. Seniors Matthias Haim and Daniel Czepielewski recorded a 6-3 triumph on the No. 2 court, while tiebreaker victories were needed on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts.
The senior tandem of Valentino Caratini and Agustin Tamagnone rallied from a 4-1 deficit at No. 1 doubles. Tamagnone executed a smash at the net for a break point that squared the match at 5-5. The GGC team then completed the comeback by winning the last three points of the tiebreaker to secure the victory 7-6 (6).
That came moments after senior Vicente Lagos and freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec captured seven of the eight points in a tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles to clinch the doubles point.
In singles, Caratini gave the hosts a 2-0 advantage with a 6-2, 6-0 victory on the No. 4 court. Lagos won by identical 6-2 set scores at No. 6 singles for the team’s third point. Tamagnone followed by winning the opening set 6-4 before winning all six games of the second set to win the No. 4 match.
Sophomore Alex Gurmendi picked up a 6-2, 7-5 triumph at No. 2 singles before Haim won a hard-fought three-set match on the No. 1 court. Haim won the first set 6-2 before losing a second-set tiebreaker to force a deciding third-set tiebreaker. The Grizzly senior rebounded to win the tiebreaker 10-4 to round out the team’s winners.
GGC was playing its first match since a 4-0 victory against No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan University on March 11 in Lawrenceville.
Georgia Gwinnett College will now prepare to defend its national championship at the 2022 NAIA National Championship tournament in Mobile, Ala., starting May 17.
