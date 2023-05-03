Suresh volley.jpg

Dhakshineswar Suresh hits a shot during a Georgia Gwinnett College tennis match.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team is the No. 2 seed and earned a first-round bye for the 2023 NAIA National Championship tournament taking place Tuesday, May 16, through Saturday, May 20, at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala.

The Grizzlies (18-1) are scheduled to open the championship Wednesday, May 17, with a Round of 16 match against the winner of Tuesday’s match between No. 15 seed St. Thomas University (Florida) and No. 18 Grace College (Indiana).

