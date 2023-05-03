The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team is the No. 2 seed and earned a first-round bye for the 2023 NAIA National Championship tournament taking place Tuesday, May 16, through Saturday, May 20, at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala.
The Grizzlies (18-1) are scheduled to open the championship Wednesday, May 17, with a Round of 16 match against the winner of Tuesday’s match between No. 15 seed St. Thomas University (Florida) and No. 18 Grace College (Indiana).
GGC is making its ninth national championship appearance and has a 32-0 all-time record. The program has captured eight consecutive national titles.
The team enters the postseason on a 13-match winning streak after sweeping No. 9 Middle Georgia State University on April 22.
Freshman Dhakshineswar Suresh leads the team with a 17-0 singles record. All of those victories have come in straight sets on the No. 2 court. He was named the NAIA National Tennis Player of the Week following victories against Emory University (Georgia) and Middle Georgia State that closed out the regular season.
Junior Alex Gurmendi stands 14-1 in singles action and has played on the No. 1 court throughout the entire season. Freshman Santiago Villarruel is undefeated through 14 singles matches to begin his collegiate career. He has picked up five wins on the No. 4 court and four additional triumphs at No. 5 singles.
Senior Leonardo Sprovieri has posted an 11-2 singles record, highlighted by a 6-0 mark on the No. 4 court. Juniors Aleksa Ciric and Charly Zick have each tallied seven singles wins in 2023.
In doubles, Suresh also has registered a 17-0 record, with all of his matches played on the No. 1 court. He has teamed with Gurmendi to post an 11-0 record. Overall, Gurmendi is undefeated in 16 doubles matches this spring.
Villarruel has posted an 11-2 record in doubles action, highlighted by a 9-2 mark on the No. 3 court. Senior Federico Bonacia stands 9-1 this season, with eight triumphs coming at No. 3 doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.