LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis program tied the longest winning streak in collegiate sports history with 137 straight victories with a 5-2 triumph over William Carey University (Miss.) Friday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies, ranked No. 1 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, will seek to break the record Monday, March 15, in a home match against the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.), starting at 1 p.m. They currently share the record with the University of Miami (Fla.) men’s tennis program, which won 137 consecutive matches from 1957-64.
“This was quite a battle, an incredible match," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "William Carey has a phenomenal team. We were able to get it done in doubles and our players stepped up their games in certain spots throughout the singles lineup. I am proud that we have tied the all-time collegiate win streak. We have been looking up at that number for a long time and to win 137 straight matches is an amazing achievement.”
GGC got off to a strong start in doubles against the No. 4-ranked Crusaders, picking up wins on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts. The top tandem of junior Federico Bonacia and freshman Matthias Haim earned an impressive 6-2 win before sophomore Jose Dugo and freshman Alex Gurmendi clinched the match’s doubles point with a 7-5 triumph at No. 3 doubles.
The hosts built upon that advantage with straight-set victories on the No. 3 through No. 5 singles courts. Dugo earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles for GGC’s second point of the match. Junior Valentino Caratini followed by winning 12 of the 13 games on the No. 5 court. Then, freshman Luis Gomar won by identical 6-2 set scores for the match-clinching fourth point.
Junior Vicente Lagos won a tiebreaker, 7-3, in a full third set at No. 6 singles to complete GGC’s victories on the day.
William Carey (5-1) picked up a pair of three-set wins on the top two singles courts.
