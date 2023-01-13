Dahiya forehand.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Paras Dahiya hits a forehand during a Grizzlies match.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Players from the NAIA No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team opened the 2023 spring season by collecting seven wins against NCAA Division I opponents Friday at the University of North Florida Invitational.

Four doubles teams and eight singles players are competing in the season-opening event that features challenging competition from University of Buffalo (New York) and tournament host North Florida.