LAWRENCEVILLE – The NAIA’s top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team continued its strong play this spring with a 7-0 home victory Saturday afternoon against NCAA Division III perennial power Emory University to conclude the first weekend of the Grizzly Invitational at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (6-0) won both of their weekend matches in sweeps. The victory also extended the program’s winning streak to 153 consecutive dual matches.
GGC seized early control by sweeping all three doubles matches. The junior tandem of Daniel Czepielewski and Matthias Haim grabbed the first victory with a 6-3 triumph on the No. 2 court. Senior Vicente Lagos and freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec also were victorious 6-3 at No. 3 doubles to clinch the important doubles point.
Seniors Agustin Tamagnone and Valentino Caratini recorded an impressive 6-2 victory on the No. 1 doubles court.
GGC won all six singles matches in straight sets.
Haim recorded a 6-3, 6-1 victory on the No. 2 court to remain undefeated in singles and doubles action for the 2022 season.
The Grizzlies’ lead grew to 3-0 with Caratini’s 6-2, 6-3 triumph at No. 4 and the sophomore Alex Gurmendi clinched the victory for the second straight day behind a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win at the top of the singles lineup.
Other singles winners included Tamagnone by a 6-1, 6-4 score at No. 3; Perez Le Tiec 7-6 (7), 6-0 at No. 5; and Lagos by a 6-2, 6-3 score on the No. 6 court.
