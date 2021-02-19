LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team registered a pair of 6-1 victories over NAIA Top-15 ranked teams during the first day of the Grizzly Invitational on Friday at the GGC Tennis Facility.
GGC defeated No. 11 Point University in the afternoon before picking up a win against No. 10 Tennessee Wesleyan University in the nightcap.
The Grizzlies improved to 6-0 with the home victories and extended the program’s winning streak to 129 consecutive matches.
Against Point, the hosts took a 1-0 lead following doubles action when senior Agustin Tamagnone and junior Valentino Caratini teamed for a 6-2 win on the No. 3 court. Sophomore Jose Dugo and freshman Alex Gurmendi won all six games at No. 2 doubles to start the team’s strong doubles play. Junior Federico Bonacia and freshman Matthias Haim rounded out the winners with a 6-4 triumph on the No. 1 court.
Four of GGC’s five singles wins came in straight-set scores. Haim won 12 of the 13 games on the No. 3 court to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead in the Point match. Junior Vincente Lagos followed with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 6 singles before Caratini clinched the victory with a 6-0, 6-2 win on the No. 4 court providing GGC’s match-clinching fourth point.
Then, Dugo rallied from dropping the first set to win a third-set tiebreaker 10-8 to capture the No. 2 singles match.
In Friday’s second match, Georgia Gwinnett College swept the three doubles matches with victories by the following tandems: Bonacia-Haim, 6-1 on the No. 1 court; freshman Luis Gomar and Caratini, 6-3 at No. 2; and Gurmendi-Dugo, 6-3 at No. 3.
Caratini would clinch a team victory for the second time on Friday, winning by identical 6-1 set scores at No. 4 singles.
Also, Bonacia recorded his first singles win of the spring season with a 6-1, 6-2 victory on the No. 5 court. Gomar earned a 6-3, 6-2 triumph at No. 6 singles.
Gurmendi remained undefeated in singles action this spring with a 6-2, 6-1 victory at the top of the lineup. Haim rounded out the winners against Tennessee Wesleyan with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 triumph on the No. 3 court.
“Valentino has been a leader for us and gets a point wherever he plays throughout the lineup," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Meanwhile, Matthias got some good wins today and Alex continues to set the tone for us on the No. 1 court. These were two good wins. We’re looking forward to Saturday’s action against a good Montreat College team."
