Gurmendi forehand.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Alex Gurmendi hits a forehand in the finals of the ITA South Regional.

 Tom Grason/GGC Athletics

ROME, Ga. — Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players went a combined 6-0 Thursday to earn six quarterfinal spots in singles and doubles draws of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup at the Rome Tennis Center.

Junior Alex Gurmendi, the No. 2 seed in the singles draw, earned an impressive straight-set victory against Shaheed Alam of Keiser University (Fla.) in the Round of 16. Gurmendi won the opening set 6-3 before closing out the match with a 6-2 second-set score.

Recommended for you