ROME, Ga. — Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players went a combined 6-0 Thursday to earn six quarterfinal spots in singles and doubles draws of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup at the Rome Tennis Center.
Junior Alex Gurmendi, the No. 2 seed in the singles draw, earned an impressive straight-set victory against Shaheed Alam of Keiser University (Fla.) in the Round of 16. Gurmendi won the opening set 6-3 before closing out the match with a 6-2 second-set score.
Unseeded freshman Paras Dahiya had a 6-3, 6-2 triumph against Mathieu Strauss of Xavier University of Louisiana. He now will face top-seed Perry Gregg from Holy Cross College (Ind.) in Friday’s quarterfinal round.
Junior Aleksa Ciric won a hard-fought three-set Round of 16 match, defeating Jan Silhavy of Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) 6-0 in the deciding third set. Ciric, the No. 4 seed, dominated the last two sets after dropping the first set.
In doubles, a pair of seeded teams won in three sets to advance to the quarterfinals. The No. 2-seeded team of seniors Leonardo Sprovieri and Jose Dugo edged a duo from Keiser in a thriller. The GGC tandem won the opening set before dropping the second set in a tiebreaker. However, they came back to win the deciding third-set tiebreaker by an 11-9 score.
The Ciric-Gurmendi team, the No. 4 seed, rallied from dropping the first set to go the distance against a team from Westcliff University (Calif.). The Grizzly tandem won the second set 6-4 before securing the victory with an 11-9 score in the third-set tiebreaker.
The top-seeded team of freshman Dhakshineswar Suresh and Dahiya earned a 6-2, 6-3 victory over a team from Cumberland University (Tenn.) to claim a spot in Friday’s quarterfinals.
The ITA Cup continues through Sunday, October 16, when individual NAIA national champions will be crowned in singles and doubles.
“I’m extremely proud of the guys," GGC head coach Hannah Keeling said. "They battled through some tough matches, especially in doubles. The guys came together to win the big points and pull out those matches. Our program is still alive to capture four national championships between our men’s and women’s players.”
