LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team recorded its sixth win over a top-10 opponent with a 6-1 victory against No. 10 William Woods University (Missouri) on Tuesday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (12-1) used strong doubles play to grab a 1-0 lead in the dual match. The team of junior Alex Gurmendi and freshman Dhakshineswar Suresh won the last three games on the No. 1 court to collect the first victory by a 6-3 score.
Then, junior Julius Kaufmann and freshman Santiago Villarruel clinched the early point with a 6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles. The senior duo of Federico Bonacia and Jose Dugo rounded out the strong play in doubles with a 6-3 victory on the No. 3 court.
GGC took a 2-0 lead following a quick straight-set 6-2, 6-0 victory by Suresh in the No. 2 singles match. William Woods (7-3) got on the scoreboard when the hosts’ player had to retire from the No. 5 match.
However, Gurmendi won by identical 6-3 set scores on the No. 1 court to extend GGC’s leads to 3-1. Junior Mihailo Radosavljevic clinched the match victory with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 4 singles.
Villarruel added a straight-set 6-4, 6-1 triumph on the No. 3 court before Dugo won a hard-fought three-set match in the No. 6 match. Dugo won a deciding third-set tiebreaker by a 10-4 score.
“Our team’s depth and strength became apparent today. The guys were ready to perform and step up for each other. They took care of business against a good team. Our doubles once again were excellent and securing the doubles point is always the key for us. That set the tone for strong play throughout the singles lineup,” said Head Coach Hannah Keeling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.