Suresh serve.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Dhakshineswar Suresh serves during a Grizzlies match.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team recorded its sixth win over a top-10 opponent with a 6-1 victory against No. 10 William Woods University (Missouri) on Tuesday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.

The Grizzlies (12-1) used strong doubles play to grab a 1-0 lead in the dual match. The team of junior Alex Gurmendi and freshman Dhakshineswar Suresh won the last three games on the No. 1 court to collect the first victory by a 6-3 score.

