LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team earned a pair of shutout victories Friday against NCAA Division II University of Montevallo (Ala.) at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The 7-0 and 5-0 triumphs improved the Grizzlies to 10-0 for this spring and extended the program’s winning streak to 133 consecutive victories, the second longest in collegiate athletics.
“The men have been playing very well lately," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "I was really impressed with our play in doubles. Everything is starting to gel in doubles with all three teams playing strong. We have a good opponent in Indiana Wesleyan (No. 8 in NAIA Top 25 poll) coming in tomorrow. We’ll be ready for the challenge.”
Freshman Matthias Haim went 4-0 on the day with two wins on the No. 1 doubles court and a singles victory in both singles matches. He capped the busy day with a 6-0, 6-2 singles triumph on the No. 1 court.
Freshman Alex Gurmendi also collected four victories Friday, registering a 6-3, 6-1 win on the No. 2 court during the second match. In the morning he picked up a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles. Gurmendi stands 10-0 in singles action so far this spring.
Freshman Luis Gomar rounded out GGC’s players who went 4-0 on the day, registering straight-set victories in matches on the No. 4 and No. 5 singles courts. He teamed with junior Valentino Caratini to win twice by 6-0 scores on the No. 2 doubles court.
GGC played strong in doubles matches Friday, winning 24 of the 25 games during the morning match. The Grizzlies also swept all three doubles matches in the afternoon session.
