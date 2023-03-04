LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team started its busiest stretch of this spring season with a pair of 4-0 victories Saturday at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The team has won five straight matches and collected its 10th win of the season.
The Grizzlies (10-1) swept No. 7 William Carey University (Mississippi) before closing out the day with a triumph against Our Lady of the Lake University (Texas) – two matches being played during the next four days.
The hosts rallied to win the doubles point after the nationally ranked Crusaders took a 6-1 victory on the No. 3 court. GGC’s No. 1 team of junior Alex Gurmendi and freshman Dhakshineswar Suresh started the rally with a 6-2 triumph. Then, the senior duo of Jose Dugo and Leonardo Sprovieri secured the doubles point with a 6-3 victory in the No. 2 match.
The winning ways carried over into singles. Gurmendi captured 12 of the 13 games on the No. 1 court to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 advantage. Suresh earned a 6-0, 7-5 victory at No. 2 singles for the team’s third point.
Freshman Santiago Villarruel clinched the match victory with a 6-1, 6-3 triumph on the No. 4 court.
Later in the day, the Gurmendi-Suresh combination led the team with a 6-1 victory on the No. 1 doubles court. Senior Federico Bonacia and Villarruel clinched the doubles point behind a 6-2 win in the No. 3 match.
Villarruel recorded his second singles win of the day with a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Our Lady of the Lake on the No. 4 court. Suresh gave GGC a 3-0 lead with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph in the No. 2 match. Junior Charly Zick secured the victory with a 6-3, 6-1 victory on the No. 5 court.
“Our matches with William Carey are always intense. Winning the doubles point is key against a good team. Alex and DK (Suresh) helped lead with their play on the No. 1 doubles court. Santiago (Villarruel) is gaining a lot of confidence and starting to come into his own at the midway point of the season,” said Head Coach Hannah Keeling.
