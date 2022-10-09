LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players make up the top spots in the singles and doubles draws of the Grizzly Open following a strong Saturday showing at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The top two seeds prevailed in singles as freshman Dhakshineswar Suresh and junior Alex Gurmendi each won semifinal matches against opponents from NCAA Division I Jacksonville State (Alabama) in straight sets.
The weekend tournament has attracted top players from Jacksonville State and Division II Bluefield State University (West Virginia) and University of North Georgia.
Suresh, the No. 1 seed, defeated Xavier Sarda Martin 6-4, 6-2 to claim his spot in the finals. Then, No. 2-seeded Gurmendi edged Vicente Arbelaez Prati by a 7-6 (3), 6-4 score.
There won’t be a singles championship match so that the GGC players can concentrate on their play as a team competing for the doubles title.
The Grizzlies collected five doubles wins in Saturday’s tournament action.
The top-seeded doubles team of freshman Paras Dahiya and Suresh earned an 8-3 victory against the No. 4 seeded team from Jacksonville State to advance to the final. Earlier, they picked up an 8-2 triumph against a team from Jacksonville State in the quarterfinals.
The bottom half of the doubles draw featured an all-GGC semifinal with the unseeded teams of junior Aleksa Ciric and Gurmendi defeating the senior tandem of Leonardo Sprovieri and Jose Dugo by an 8-2 score. In the quarterfinals, the Ciric-Gurmendi team knocked off the No. 2 seed from Jacksonville State 8-5 while Sprovieri-Dugo upset the No. 3 seed from Jacksonville State by an 8-3 score.
The doubles championship match is set for Sunday, October 9, at 10 a.m.
