Duresh action.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Dhakshine Suresh Ekambaram during the ITA South Regional.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players make up the top spots in the singles and doubles draws of the Grizzly Open following a strong Saturday showing at the GGC Tennis Facility.

The top two seeds prevailed in singles as freshman Dhakshineswar Suresh and junior Alex Gurmendi each won semifinal matches against opponents from NCAA Division I Jacksonville State (Alabama) in straight sets.

