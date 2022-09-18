LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players met all challenges to sweep the singles and doubles championships of this weekend’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association South Regional, winning both tournament titles Sunday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.

Junior Alex Gurmendi won a thrilling three-set match against Tennessee Wesleyan University’s Gabriel Ortiz. Gurmendi and Ortiz split the first two sets by 6-3 scores. In the third and deciding set, Gurmendi took a 2-1 lead after breaking Ortiz’s serve. The top-seed Grizzly maintained the momentum by once again breaking Ortiz’s serve to take a commanding 4-1 advantage in the final set.

