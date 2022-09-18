LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players met all challenges to sweep the singles and doubles championships of this weekend’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association South Regional, winning both tournament titles Sunday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
Junior Alex Gurmendi won a thrilling three-set match against Tennessee Wesleyan University’s Gabriel Ortiz. Gurmendi and Ortiz split the first two sets by 6-3 scores. In the third and deciding set, Gurmendi took a 2-1 lead after breaking Ortiz’s serve. The top-seed Grizzly maintained the momentum by once again breaking Ortiz’s serve to take a commanding 4-1 advantage in the final set.
Gurmendi finished the match by winning the last six games to capture the title with a 6-1 triumph in the third set.
“It feels good to be a regional champion. It was a good weekend,” said Gurmendi. “I started to be more positive and had tremendous support from the coaches and teammates. For the third set, I reset things and concentrated even harder after winning a really good second set.”
In doubles, the freshman team of Dhakshineswar Suresh and Paras Dahiya picked up two victories Sunday to win the regional title. They defeated GGC teammates senior Jose Dugo and junior Leonardo Sprovieri by an 8-5 score in the semifinals before winning in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 against the No. 2 seed from Tennessee Wesleyan.
“We both served really well today and we increased our intensity after getting the break in the second set,” said Dahiya.
The Suresh-Dahiya tandem won in their GGC debuts and was the top seed in the regional.
“It’s a real good feeling to win in our first college tournament. The support we get from everyone in college tennis, creating a high-energy atmosphere for the matches, is amazing,” said Suresh.
As ITA South Regional champions, Gurmendi and the Suresh-Dahiya doubles team clinched spots in the ITA Cup to compete for NAIA individual national championships October 13-16 in Rome, Georgia. Semifinalists are also eligible for at-large consideration. This would include three singles and doubles teams for the Grizzlies after they reached the semifinal round.
“It was an incredible weekend for the program," GGC head coach Hannah Keeling said. "All the players showed mental toughness and resiliency in their matches. Alex (Gurmendi) closed out his match strong (winning the last two sets). He became more aggressive in the second set. Despite being a new doubles team, strong communication and chemistry between Suresh and Dahiya helped lead them against a good Tennessee Wesleyan team."
