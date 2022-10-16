ROME, Ga. — The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis program collected two more individual NAIA national championships after sweeping the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup singles and doubles titles Sunday at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia, to conclude another successful fall season.
Unseeded freshman Paras Dahiya cruised past Tennessee Wesleyan University’s No. 3 seed Gabriel Ortiz by 6-2, 6-2 scores to win Sunday’s championship match. Dahiya captured top honors in the 16-player draw by defeating the No. 1, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds within his four tournament matches.
“I believed in Paras and most importantly he believed in himself. He knew it would be a tough match. Paras played an exceptional match against a great player. He stayed composed and didn’t falter once from the game plan. To come to GGC in August and to conclude the fall with a singles national title is amazing,” said Head Coach Hannah Keeling.
Meanwhile, the No. 2-seeded team of seniors Jose Dugo and Leonardo Sprovieri edged GGC freshmen teammates Dhakeshineswar Suresh and Dahiya, the No. 1 seeded duo, in straights sets to capture the doubles title. The Dugo-Sprovieri team won the opening set in a tiebreaker by a 7-3 score. Then the veteran tandem closed out the match by winning the second set by a 6-4 score.
“What a tournament for Jose and Leonardo. This team’s chemistry together on the court is incredible. They improved in each match and played some of their best doubles today in the final. It was a battle between two GGC teams and a lot of credit needs to go to Paras and DK (Dhakeshineswar) for a great tournament run. They will have a lot of success in the future,” stated Keeling.
The 2022 ITA Cup national championships were the first for Sprovieri and Dahiya, while Dugo claimed his first doubles national title after capturing the 2019 NAIA singles championship.
Georgia Gwinnett College men’s and women’s tennis teams won three of the four NAIA individual national championships at the 2022 ITA Cup. The programs have now earned 39 national titles. The men’s program has won eight straight NAIA team national championships.
The three national NAIA championships were the first for the program under Keeling, who was named the second coach in GGC tennis history this past summer.
“Today was an unbelievable day for the program, taking home three national titles. I am extremely proud of both teams to have eight players competing in singles and doubles for national titles,” said GGC head coach Hannah Keeling.
