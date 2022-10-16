Dahiya forehand.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Paras Dahiya hits a forehand during a Grizzlies match.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

ROME, Ga. — The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis program collected two more individual NAIA national championships after sweeping the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup singles and doubles titles Sunday at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia, to conclude another successful fall season.

Unseeded freshman Paras Dahiya cruised past Tennessee Wesleyan University’s No. 3 seed Gabriel Ortiz by 6-2, 6-2 scores to win Sunday’s championship match. Dahiya captured top honors in the 16-player draw by defeating the No. 1, No. 3 and No. 4 seeds within his four tournament matches.

