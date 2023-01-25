Bonacia.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Federico Bonacia returns a shot in the 2020 Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s South Regional, conducted at the GGC Tennis Facility.

 Tom Grason

The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team finds itself in a familiar spot as ranked No. 1 in the 2023 NAIA Preseason Top 25 poll, announced Wednesday, January 25, by the national office.

The Grizzlies have been atop the NAIA for 75 consecutive polls, dating back to the 2014 postseason poll (May 20, 2014) – a span of 3,172 days. The team received all 14 first-place votes to tally 374 poll points in a vote conducted by a nationwide panel of coaches.

Recommended for you