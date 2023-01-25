The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team finds itself in a familiar spot as ranked No. 1 in the 2023 NAIA Preseason Top 25 poll, announced Wednesday, January 25, by the national office.
The Grizzlies have been atop the NAIA for 75 consecutive polls, dating back to the 2014 postseason poll (May 20, 2014) – a span of 3,172 days. The team received all 14 first-place votes to tally 374 poll points in a vote conducted by a nationwide panel of coaches.
GGC is coming off a 21-0 record in 2022, ending with a 4-1 triumph against Keiser University (Florida) for the program’s eighth straight team national championship. The team brings a 168-match dual match winning streak into this season.
The spring schedule is filled with challenges, including nine opponents within the Top 25 poll. Six teams were inside the top 10.
Georgia Gwinnett College, led by Head Coach Hannah Keeling, is scheduled to open the season Saturday, January 28, with a doubleheader match set against NCAA Division II Belmont Abbey College (North Carolina) at the GGC Tennis Facility, starting at 11 a.m.
