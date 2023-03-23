LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team collected its ninth straight victory against nationally ranked opposition with Thursday’s 7-0 victory against No. 21 McPherson College (Kans.) at the GGC Tennis Facility.

The Grizzlies (14-1), ranked No. 2 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll, have won nine straight matches. Eight of those triumphs have come against ranked opponents and the same number of victories have come by shutout.

