LAWRENCEVILLE – Six Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis singles players and three doubles teams advanced in their tournament draws following victorious matches Friday afternoon in the Grizzly Open at the GGC Tennis Facility.
Sophomore Alex Gurmendi, the top seed in the A singles flight, opened with a 6-4, 6-2 victory against an opponent from North Carolina Wesleyan University. He will now face an opponent from Emory University (Georgia) in the Round of 16 taking place on Saturday, October 9, starting at 11 a.m.
Junior Jose Dugo picked up a 6-4, 7-6 (4) first-round triumph over a player from North Carolina Wesleyan. The No. 5 seed will face an unattached collegiate player on Saturday.
Senior Federico Bonacia was a straight-set 6-0, 6-2 winner to advance to the Round of 16. The No. 6 seed will face sophomore teammate Max Stewart, who was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over an unattached player in the draw.
Meanwhile, senior Agustin Tamagnone had a dramatic three-set victory over an opponent from SCAD Savannah. Tamagnone won the opening set 7-5 before falling in the second set by a tiebreaker 8-6. He came back to win a lengthy third-set tiebreaker 14-12 to continue his strong fall campaign. Earlier, Tamagnone captured the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s South Regional singles title.
Freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec, the No. 7 seed, cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 victory in the Round of 32 against an opponent from North Carolina Wesleyan.
In doubles action, Dugo and Gurmendi teamed to record a 6-4 victory over GGC freshmen teammates Perez Le Tiec and Matthew Sloan to reach the quarterfinals. The Dugo-Gurmendi duo are the flight’s No. 4 seed.
Bonacia joined junior Daniel Czepielewski for a 6-3 victory as the No. 3 doubles seed. They will now face the No. 5 seed from Emory on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The No. 2-seeded team of senior Valentino Caratini and Tamagnone won six of the seven games to post a Round of 16 victory. The next opponent will be the No. 6 seed from North Carolina Wesleyan in Saturday evening’s quarterfinals.
Rain suspended matches in the B singles flight. Matches are scheduled to resume on Saturday at 7:30 a.m.
