MOBILE, Ala. — A 4-0 victory has advanced the top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team into the semifinal round of the 2022 NAIA National Championships.
Thursday morning’s quarterfinal triumph came against No. 9 seed University of Northwestern Ohio at the Mobile (Ala.) Tennis Center.
Senior Matthias Haim collected two of the team’s four points for the second consecutive match. Last year’s Most Outstanding Player at the national championships picked up a 7-5 doubles victory with senior Daniel Czepielewski on the No. 2 court that clinched the match’s doubles point.
That followed a convincing 6-1 doubles win by seniors Valentino Caratini and Agustin Tamagnone on the No. 1 court.
In singles, sophomore Alex Gurmendi earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory on the No. 2 court to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 advantage. Freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec was victorious at No. 5 singles by 6-2, 6-0 scores for GGC’s third point of the match.
Then, Haim clinched the match with a 6-4, 7-5 victory at the top of the singles lineup. He has a 12-0 individual record in matches during the past two seasons played at the Mobile Tennis Center.
“Matthias is playing at such a high level and leading our team. He steps up in the big moments and when you have a player who is winning points at No. 1 singles it gives the other guys confidence,” said Head Coach Chase Hodges.
The Grizzlies (19-0) improved to 30-0 all-time in national championship action and are the seven-time defending national champions. GGC has won 156 consecutive matches overall.
“The key to the match was our play at No. 2 doubles. Daniel (Czepielewski) and Matthias (Haim) played extremely well to get us the doubles point," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "Then, to have Alex (Gurmendi) pick up an amazing win in a quick manner (at No. 2 singles) helped us maintain the momentum against a good Northwestern Ohio squad. We are familiar with our semifinal opponent (Indiana Wesleyan) as the top four teams in the nation have advanced to this stage in the tournament. There should be great tennis and competition tomorrow.”
