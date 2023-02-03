Sprovieri forehand.jpg

Leonardo Sprovieri in action during a Georgia Gwinnett College men's tennis match.

 GGC Athletics

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team started the inaugural NAIA Indoor Championship tournament with a dominant 5-0 triumph against No. 8 seed Kansas Wesleyan University in Friday evening’s quarterfinal round.

The Grizzlies (4-0), the nation’s No. 1 NAIA team after winning eight straight outdoor championships, wasted little time in winning the doubles point as their No. 1 and No. 2 teams swept all six games on their respective courts.

Recommended for you