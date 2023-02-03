OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team started the inaugural NAIA Indoor Championship tournament with a dominant 5-0 triumph against No. 8 seed Kansas Wesleyan University in Friday evening’s quarterfinal round.
The Grizzlies (4-0), the nation’s No. 1 NAIA team after winning eight straight outdoor championships, wasted little time in winning the doubles point as their No. 1 and No. 2 teams swept all six games on their respective courts.
Seniors Jose Dugo and Leonardo Sprovieri, the NAIA’s top-ranked doubles team, were victorious at No. 2 doubles for the first victory of the match. Then, the freshman duo of Paras Dahiya and Dhakshineswar Suresh secured the doubles point with a 6-0 win on the No. 1 court.
Then, GGC collected four singles wins in straight sets. The first victory came from Sprovieri, who improved to 3-0 on the season by defeating Adam Hanson 6-1, 6-0 on the No. 5 court.
That was followed by three quick triumphs from junior Aleksa Ciric, defeating Garrison Wright by identical 6-1 set scores at No. 3 singles; freshman Santiago Villarruel, by 6-1, 6-0 scores on the No. 6 court against Collin Phelps; and Dahiya, with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Jacob Phelps.
Georgia Gwinnett College is now scheduled to face No. 4 seed Tennessee Wesleyan University in the semifinal round on Saturday, February 4, starting at 6:30 p.m. central time. The Bulldogs knocked off No. 5 Xavier University (La.) 4-3 on Friday.
“This was a solid start, with an all-around performance by the men’s team," GGC head coach Hannah Keeling said. "Our doubles got us off to a strong start. As expected, we came out fired up and really settled into our matches. Now we’re focusing on the semifinal match."
