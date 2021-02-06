LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team turned a long day into a productive one with three 7-0 victories against NCAA Division II Belmont Abbey College (North Carolina) on Saturday at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The three victories extended GGC’s winning streak to 127 consecutive dual matches.
“A tripleheader is something many teams stray away from scheduling," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "However, we embraced it. We got a ton of tennis in today. Hats off to Alex Gurmendi for winning six matches today. His performance was impressive. We also were excited to have Matthias Haim compete today. He has a bright future here.”
Eight different players registered singles victories and sophomore Daniel Czepielewski added a doubles victory to round out the strong performances to conclude the first week of the season.
Freshman Alex Gurmendi had an impressive day by winning six matches. He won all three of his singles on the No. 1 court, including a pair of 8-6 victories during the morning and late afternoon matches. Gurmendi recorded a 6-3, 6-1 victory against Bailey Horne during the 1 p.m. contest.
Freshman Matthias Haim also went 3-0 in singles action, highlighted by an 8-3 victory on the No. 3 court in the third and final match of the day. Saturday marked his first competition for the Grizzlies.
Juniors Valentino Caratini, Vincente Lagos and Agustin Tamagnone joined sophomore Jose Dugo in earning multiple singles triumphs. Freshman Max Stewart picked up an 8-1 triumph in the third GGC-Belmont Abbey match of the day, which happened to be his first match at GGC. Freshman Luis Gomar capped the winners in singles action with a victory in the opening match of the busy day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.