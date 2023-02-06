Gurmendi forehand.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College’s Alex Gurmendi hits a forehand in the finals of the ITA South Regional.

 Tom Grason/GGC Athletics

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team couldn’t capitalize on early victories in suffering a 4-3 loss to No. 2 seed Keiser University (Fla.) in a down-the-wire final of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s inaugural NAIA Indoor Championship on Sunday night in Overland Park, Kansas.

The loss ends the Grizzlies’ historic 173-match winning streak, which had been the longest active winning streak in collegiate sports and the history of collegiate tennis. Those winning ways spanned seven undefeated seasons and dual matches since April 3, 2015.

