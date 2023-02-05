OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – The top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team has advanced to the championship match of the inaugural NAIA Indoor Championship following a 4-1 semifinal triumph against No. 3 Tennessee Wesleyan University on Saturday evening in Overland Park, Kansas.
GGC (5-0), the tournament’s No. 1 seed, extended its winning streak to 173 consecutive matches. The team will face No. 2 seed Keiser University (Florida) for the championship on Sunday, February 5, starting at 6:30 p.m. central time.
The Grizzlies used strong doubles play to grab an early 1-0 lead in the match. The freshman duo of Paras Dahiya and Dhakshineswar Suresh registered a 6-3 victory on the No. 1 court. Then, senior Federico Bonacia and junior Alex Gurmendi clinched the doubles point with a 7-5 triumph in the No. 3 match.
The team’s lead extended to 2-0 behind a straight-set singles victory by junior Aleksa Ciric on the No. 4 court, with 6-3 and 6-4 scores. The Bulldogs registered a win at No. 1 singles to get within one point at 2-1.
However, GGC added two more singles triumphs in straight sets. Senior Leonardo Sprovieri won by identical 6-2 set scores on the No. 5 court before junior Charly Zick recorded a 6-4, 6-1 win in his Grizzly debut on the No. 6 court.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.