Suresh serve.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Dhakshineswar Suresh serves during a Grizzlies match.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – The top-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team has advanced to the championship match of the inaugural NAIA Indoor Championship following a 4-1 semifinal triumph against No. 3 Tennessee Wesleyan University on Saturday evening in Overland Park, Kansas.

GGC (5-0), the tournament’s No. 1 seed, extended its winning streak to 173 consecutive matches. The team will face No. 2 seed Keiser University (Florida) for the championship on Sunday, February 5, starting at 6:30 p.m. central time.

