Four singles players and a doubles team from the 2021 national champion Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team have earned NAIA All-American honors by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
All-America accolades are presented to players within the ITA’s final top-20 singles or top-10 doubles team rankings.
Sophomores Jose Dugo and Matthias Haim joined freshmen Luis Gomar and Alex Gurmendi as singles NAIA ITA All-Americans. Junior Federico Bonacia and Haim received doubles All-America accolades.
Dugo tallied 18 singles victories and 20 doubles triumphs to help the Grizzlies win their seventh straight NAIA national championship this spring.
Haim was named the most outstanding player at the 2021 NAIA national championship tournament. He had a 18-2 record in singles action, including a 9-1 mark on the No. 2 court. Haim had a 18-3 record in doubles matches in his first season in Lawrenceville.
Gomar won all 16 of his singles matches in 2021. His last victory was the clinching point in the national championship match on May 22. Gomar also posted a 17-2 doubles record this spring.
Gurmendi was victorious in 20 matches across singles and doubles play, with a 17-2 record on the No. 1 singles court this spring.
Bonacia won 14 of his 15 doubles matches on the No. 1 court. He also posted a 7-1 singles record.
The players helped the Grizzlies achieve a 24-0 record. The program has now won 147 consecutive matches, the longest winning streak in collegiate sports history.
