Five Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players earned All-American accolades from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for their strong performances during the 2020 season.
The organization announced the recognition Thursday.
All-American distinction is presented annually to the nation’s top 20 singles players and top 10 doubles teams, as listed in the final Oracle/ITA rankings.
Four GGC singles players were named to the All-American team, led by freshman Max Bertimon, ranked No. 1 nationally after winning all 10 matches this spring. He had a 6-0 record in matches on the No. 1 court.
With a 9-0 record, sophomore Jose Dugo holds the No. 2 ranking, while junior Federico Bonacia was No. 3 with a 7-0 mark.
Freshman Alex Gurmendi rounded out the singles All-America honorees after winning all 11 matches and holding a No. 19 national ranking.
As a team, the Grizzlies won all 76 singles matches in 2020.
Doubles All-Americans included the team of senior Federico Herrera Duran and Bonacia, ranked No. 2 with a 10-0 record, and Dugo-Gurmendi combination, which was No. 7 with a 7-0 mark this spring.
Georgia Gwinnett College, coached by head coach Chase Hodges, was the nation’s top-ranked NAIA team. It had a 14-0 dual meet record in 2020 and has won its last 123 dual matches.
