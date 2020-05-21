The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis program earned South Regional recognition by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for its strong play, sportsmanship and community service during the 2020 spring season.
Three players and the team are now eligible for national honors, being announced by the organization Thursday, May 28.
Senior Mika Kosonen was honored with the South’s Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship and ITA Most Improved Senior awards. He won a team-high 14 singles matches and was ranked No. 25 in the final NAIA ITA singles national rankings. Kosonen helped the Grizzlies win NAIA national titles in 2019 and 2018.
Senior Federico Herrera Duran was named the regional’s ITA Senior Player of the Year. He earned ITA All-America accolades as a doubles player after helping his team have a No. 2 national ranking with a 10-0 record.
Freshman Max Bertimon was named the region’s ITA Rookie of the Year. He won all 10 singles matches this spring, including a 6-0 record on the No. 1 court. Bertimon ranked No. 1 nationally in the 2020 ITA singles rankings.
Georgia Gwinnett College, led by head coach Chase Hodges, was the nation’s top-ranked NAIA team. It had a 14-0 dual meet record in 2020 and has won its last 123 dual matches.
