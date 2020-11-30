Three Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players have earned Oracle NAIA national rankings by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association following their strong fall seasons.
Junior Valentino Caratini leads the Grizzlies with a No. 2 singles ranking after compiling a 6-2 record this fall. This included him reaching the championship match of the ITA Oracle Cup in October.
Junior Federico Bonacia has a No. 15 ranking after capturing the ITA South Regional singles title in September.
Then, Caratini and Bonacia have teamed to be the NAIA’s No. 3-ranked doubles team. They had a 6-1 record this fall, with the lone loss being in the semifinals of the ITA Oracle Cup. The duo won the ITA South Regional title.
Senior Sergio Valinotti is ranked No. 30 nationally after reaching the quarterfinals of the ITA South Regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.