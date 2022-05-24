Six Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis student-athletes have earned NAIA All-America team honors — rewards for helping lead the Grizzlies to their eighth consecutive national championship. The individual awards were announced Wednesday, May 24, by the national office.
Four members were featured on the first team while two other student-athletes were second All-America team selections.
Seniors Matthias Haim, Valentino Caratini and Agustin Tamagnone were joined by sophomore Alex Gurmendi on the first team. Second-team members were senior Vicente Lagos and freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec.
Haim was ranked among the nation’s top five NAIA players in both singles and doubles, in selections by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. He combined for 32 victories, with a 17-1 record on the No. 2 doubles court. Haim had a 15-2 record in singles, with a 9-2 mark on the No. 1 court this spring.
Caratini capped his five-year playing career by earning All-America honors for the fourth time. He also holds the program record for total career victories (218), total singles wins (82) and total doubles triumphs (136). He had 16-1 record in singles this season, led by a 10-1 mark on the No. 4 court. Caratini teamed with Tamagnone to have a 17-1 record in matches on the No. 1 doubles court.
Tamagnone enjoyed quite a senior season to remember, earning All-America honors for the first time. He captured individual singles and doubles NAIA national championships last fall. He then won all 11 of his singles matches this spring and had a 17-1 record in doubles.
Gurmendi was victorious in all 17 of his singles matches during the 2022 season. He also won five of his doubles matches while playing with four different partners. The latest duo was with Perez Le Tiec. The team posted victories at No. 3 doubles during the semifinal and national championship match at the NAIA National Championships.
Lagos combined for a 25-0 record across singles (11 wins) and doubles (14) action. Twelve of his doubles victories came Perez Le Tiec. Lagos played at No. 5 court in singles for most of the season, including the match-clinching point for the national championship.
Perez Le Tiec posted a 11-2 singles record during his initial collegiate season. He was most impressive in doubles play, posting a 15-0 record with two different partners on the No. 3 court.
Georgia Gwinnett College won its eighth straight NAIA national championship by defeating Keiser University (Florida) 4-1 last Saturday in Mobile, Alabama. The team posted a 21-0 record this spring to extend its winning streak to 168 consecutive matches.
