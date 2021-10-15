ROME – Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players pulled monumental upsets over top-seeded opponents Friday to advance into the semifinal round of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup being contested at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia.
Senior Agustin Tamagnone upset No. 1 seed and defending NAIA national champion Luke Simkiss from Keiser University (Fla.) with an impressive 6-1, 6-4 victory. Tamagnone has yet to drop a set in two tournament matches. He will now face No. 4 seed Daniil Klimov from William Carey University (Miss.) in Saturday’s semifinals.
Meanwhile, the team of senior Valentino Caratini and Tamagnone took down the top-seeded doubles team from William Carey in straight sets. They won the first set 6-4 before capturing all six games in the second set to secure the victory. Caratini-Tamagnone advance to play a pair of GGC teammates, the No. 4-seeded team of junior Jose Dugo and sophomore Alex Gurmendi. That pair fought off five set points in the tiebreaker to win the first set 8-6 against a team from Keiser University (Fla.), then came out on top of the second set by a 6-4 score.
In singles, Gurmendi lost his quarterfinal match to Jeremias Rocco from Indiana Wesleyan by identical 6-4 set scores.
The ITA Cup determines individual singles and doubles national champions.
“Agustin played unbelievable tennis to take down the reigning ITA Cup champion and No. 1-ranked player," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "He wasn’t in our lineup last year and now Agustin is in the national semifinals. It also is good to have two doubles teams in the semifinals this year. Jose and Alex came back in the first set tiebreaker and once again in the second set.”
