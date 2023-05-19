MOBILE, Ala. — The No. 2-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team is in a familiar spot competing for the NAIA national championship after sweeping No. 6 University of Northwestern Ohio 4-0 in Friday’s semifinal action at the Mobile Tennis Center.
The Grizzlies (21-1) will face No. 4 seed Tennessee Wesleyan University for the 2023 NAIA national title on Saturday, May 20, starting at 2 p.m.
GGC has won the last eight NAIA national titles and now has a 35-0 record in postseason action.
The winning ways continued by capturing the doubles point and playing strong in singles against the Racers, which was making its first semifinal appearance. And a weather delay hampered tournament play for the third straight day. A heavy downpour roared through the tournament site midway through the first set of the singles matches.
However, the Grizzlies continued their strong play after the 90-minute delay. The team won the first set in all six singles matches and built upon that strong play early in the second set.
Junior Alex Gurmendi gave the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead with a dominant 6-1, 6-3 victory on the No. 1 singles court. He won the last six games of the first set, including three straight following the rain delay.
“I picked up where I left off before the rain delay. You can’t control the weather and just have to concentrate on playing good tennis,” said Gurmendi.
His strong play continued into the second set to collect his third singles triumph of this year’s national tournament.
“This is my third year competing here in Mobile, so I know what to expect. I have been playing at a high level all season long,” stated Gurmendi.
Freshman Dhakshineswar Suresh also was victorious in convincing fashion at No. 2 singles, winning by identical 6-2 set scores — recording GGC’s third point of the match.
“Alex and I are two talented players. I’ve been able to get off to good starts within my singles matches. That’s always an advantage,” said Suresh.
Another freshman punched the Grizzlies’ ticket to the national championship match. Santiago Villarruel began to seize control of the match in the later stages of the first set at No. 4 singles. The left hander then cruised in the second set to complete the victory by winning all six games. That gave the team its fourth point of the match.
“Alex and DK (Suresh) are the definition of competitors. They compete from the first moment they step onto the court and don’t let up until the very last point has been scored for them, the team and GGC. That’s irreplaceable,” said GGC head coach Hannah Keeling.
Earlier, before the weather delay, victories on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts sealed the doubles point and established a positive tone for the match. The Gurmendi-Suresh duo earned the No. 1 triumph while senior Federico Bonacia teamed with Villarruel for the clinching point on the No. 3 court.
“The guys did an incredible job today. They keep stepping up each time they’re onto the court. We have very strong doubles teams and a deep and talented singles lineup. I thought Santiago and Federico played exceptionally well today. We’re excited to be playing for another championship and will be ready for tomorrow,” said Keeling.
