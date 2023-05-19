Gurmendi forehand.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College’s Alex Gurmendi hits a forehand in the finals of the ITA South Regional.

 Tom Grason/GGC Athletics

MOBILE, Ala. — The No. 2-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team is in a familiar spot competing for the NAIA national championship after sweeping No. 6 University of Northwestern Ohio 4-0 in Friday’s semifinal action at the Mobile Tennis Center.

The Grizzlies (21-1) will face No. 4 seed Tennessee Wesleyan University for the 2023 NAIA national title on Saturday, May 20, starting at 2 p.m.

