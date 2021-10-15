ROME – Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players combined for five victories across singles and doubles action Thursday while advancing to the quarterfinal round of draws in the 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup at the Rome Tennis Center.
The ITA Cup determines the NAIA singles and doubles individual national champions.
Sophomore Alex Gurmendi, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, faced a familiar opponent in Tennessee Wesleyan University’s Gabriel Ortiz in a first-round match. The two battled for three sets before Gurmendi came out on top in the semifinal round of the ITA South Regional last month at the GGC Tennis Facility. Thursday’s rematch also went the distance with the GGC player once again coming out on top by a 6-4 score in the deciding set. Gurmendi took the opening set 6-4 before Ortiz squared the match with a 7-5 victory in the second set.
Gurmendi will face Jeremias Rocco from Indiana Wesleyan University in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 15, at 11:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, senior Agustin Tamagnone had an easier time in winning his first-round match by identical 6-2 set scores against Jan Silhavy from Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.). Tamagnone won the singles title at the ITA South Regional after winning five matches. He will now face top-seeded Luke Simkiss from Keiser University (Fla.) in the quarterfinal round.
Junior Daniel Czepielewski suffered a straight-set loss to No. 4 seed Daniil Klimov from William Carey University (Miss.) to round out GGC’s three participants in the 16-player singles draw.
In doubles, Tamagnone teamed with senior Valentino Caratini for a straight-set victory over a team from the University of Northwestern Ohio. The Grizzly duo won the opening set 6-3 before taking the second set by a 6-4 score. Tamagnone and Caratini will now face the tournament’s top-seed team from William Carey in Friday’s quarterfinals, starting at 3 p.m.
The No. 2-seeded team of senior Federico Bonacia and Czepielewski registered a hard-fought three-set victory. The GGC team took the opening set 6-4 against its opponent from Southeastern University (Fla.). Then, Bonacia and Czepielewski posted a dramatic tiebreaker victory, 10-6. They will now face a team from Xavier University (La.) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Also advancing was the duo of junior Jose Dugo and Gurmendi by identical 6-4 set scores in the first round.
“We’ve got two guys in the singles quarterfinals and all three doubles teams remaining," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "So, we had an impressive first day and are in good position heading into the second day. Our doubles play was extremely good. I’m really proud of their effort and performances.”
