Dahiya forehand.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Paras Dahiya hits a forehand during a Grizzlies match.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

ROME, Ga. – Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players fill three of the four singles semifinalists and two of the final four doubles teams after another strong day Friday at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup from the Rome Tennis Center.

The biggest match of the day may have come from unseeded freshman Paras Dahiya, who outlasted No. 1 seed Perry Gregg from Holy Cross College (Indiana) in the quarterfinal round. After falling behind in the opening set 6-1, Dahiya rebounded to win the final two sets in impressive fashion. He tied the match with a 6-3 second-set score and carried the positive momentum into a 6-2 victory in the deciding third set.

