ROME, Ga. – Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players fill three of the four singles semifinalists and two of the final four doubles teams after another strong day Friday at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup from the Rome Tennis Center.
The biggest match of the day may have come from unseeded freshman Paras Dahiya, who outlasted No. 1 seed Perry Gregg from Holy Cross College (Indiana) in the quarterfinal round. After falling behind in the opening set 6-1, Dahiya rebounded to win the final two sets in impressive fashion. He tied the match with a 6-3 second-set score and carried the positive momentum into a 6-2 victory in the deciding third set.
Fourth-seeded junior Aleksa Ciric was a straight-set (7-5, 6-2) winner against Yassir Kilani of Keiser University (Florida). He now will face Dahiya in Saturday’s semifinal match, starting at 11 a.m.
Junior Alex Gurmendi, the No. 2 seed, also was a straight-set victor in Friday’s action. He won the opening set 6-4 before closing out the match against Xavier University of Louisiana’s Jacobi Bain with a 6-3 score in the second set. Gurmendi will face Tennessee Wesleyan’s Gabriel Ortiz in the semifinal – a rematch of the earlier ITA South Regional championship match, won by Gurmendi in three sets.
In doubles, the top-seeded team of freshmen Dhakshineswar Suresh and Dahiya continued their strong play in the tournament, earning a 6-2, 6-1 triumph against a team from the University of Tennessee Southern.
The senior duo of Leonardo Sprovieri and Jose Dugo picked up a straight-set victory against a team from Cornerstone University (Michigan). The Grizzly duo won six of the seven games in the opening set and then closed out the match with a 7-5 second-set score.
GGC’s No. 4-seeded doubles team of Ciric and Gurmendi dropped a hard-fought three-set match to a team from Keiser, falling in a third-set tiebreaker by a 10-5 score. The Ciric-Gurmendi duo had captured the opening set by a 6-2 score.
“The guys battled through a long day against some tough competition," GGC head coach Hannah Keeling said. "Paras stepped up in his singles match and was impressive in a win against the No. 1 seed. It’s great to see our freshman competing at such a high level. The men are looking very solid and are looking forward to competing again tomorrow."
