LAWRENCEVILLE — Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis players tallied 10 victories during a busy Friday to begin the Grizzly Open at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The weekend tournament has attracted top players from NCAA Division I Jacksonville State University (Ala.), and Division II Bluefield State University (W.Va.) and University of North Georgia.
Junior Alex Gurmendi and freshman Dhakshineswar Suresh each collected two wins in the top singles draw to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round. Both players won dramatic three-set victories in their quarterfinal matches.
Suresh, the top seed in the draw, opened the day with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Jacksonville State’s Agustin Cuellar. He then came back to pick up a 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (7) victory in the quarterfinals.
Gurmendi, the No. 2 seed, defeated Jacksonville State’s Daisuke Inagawa 7-6 (5), 6-4 before edging GGC freshman teammate Paras Dahiya 7-6 (3), 2-6, 1-0 (7) to advance to the semifinals, scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, Dahiya scored a 7-5, 6-1 first-round triumph against Jacksonville State’s Vanja Dobrnjac to get to the quarterfinals.
In the second singles flight, No. 6 seeded sophomore Matthew Sloan won all 12 games in Friday’s Round of 16 match. Freshman Matthew Jezyk, the No. 5 seed, posted identical 6-3 set scores against a Bluefield State opponent.
The Grizzlies recorded two victories in doubles to have three teams in the quarterfinal round. Junior Aleksa Ciric and Gurmendi earned an 8-3 triumph against a Bluefield State duo and now will face the No. 2-seed from Jacksonville State on Saturday morning. Senior Leonardo Sprovieri teamed with classmate Jose Dugo to win all eight games against a team from North Georgia. They have advanced to play the No. 3 seed team from Jacksonville State.
As the top seed, the Dahiya-Suresh doubles team earned a first-round bye and are matched against a Jacksonville State team in the quarterfinals.
