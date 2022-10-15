ROME, Ga. — The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team has players competing for NAIA singles and doubles national championships after advancing to the final rounds of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup following semifinal victories Saturday at the Rome Tennis Center.
Sunday’s doubles final features an all-GGC matchup with the top-seeded freshman duo of Dhakshineswar Suresh and Paras Dahiya facing No. 2-seeded seniors Jose Dugo and Leonardo Sprovieri.
The Surrsh-Dahiya tandem picked up a 6-3, 6-3 victory against the No. 3-seeded team from Tennessee Wesleyan University. That semifinal was a rematch of last month’s ITA South Regional final, also won by Suresh and Dahiya. The Grizzly duo has won all three ITA Cup matches in straight sets.
Meanwhile, the Dugo-Sprovieri team posted a straight-set (6-4, 6-3) semifinal victory against an unseeded team from Keiser University (Fla.).
In singles play, Dahiya won an instant classic against GGC junior teammate Aleksa Ciric. The match went the distance and featured unseeded Dahiya rallying after dropping the first set in a tiebreaker by a 7-3 score. He rebounded to win the second set 6-4 and then carried that momentum into the deciding third set, capturing a 6-2 victory against the No. 4 seed.
Dahiya has defeated the No. 1 and No. 4 seeded players to advance to Sunday’s championship match, where he will face No. 3 seed Gabriel Ortiz from Tennessee Wesleyan.
GGC junior Alex Gurmendi, the No. 2 seed, lost for the first time this fall, 7-5 and 6-2 to Ortiz in the other semifinal match.
The singles final is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be followed by the all-GGC doubles championship match at noon.
“Paras and Aleksa played an incredible match in the singles semifinals. It’s always tough to play a teammate," GGC head coach Hannah Keeling said. "I’m looking forward to see Paras compete tomorrow for his first singles national title. Having an all-GGC doubles final is a testament to how hard both teams have been working this fall. Both teams played well and showed a lot of grit and smart play throughout their semifinal matches. I’m proud to have both teams playing for the opportunity to bring home a national doubles title for GGC tennis."
Commented