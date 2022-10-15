Dahiya forehand.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Paras Dahiya hits a forehand during a Grizzlies match.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

ROME, Ga. — The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team has players competing for NAIA singles and doubles national championships after advancing to the final rounds of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup following semifinal victories Saturday at the Rome Tennis Center.

Sunday’s doubles final features an all-GGC matchup with the top-seeded freshman duo of Dhakshineswar Suresh and Paras Dahiya facing No. 2-seeded seniors Jose Dugo and Leonardo Sprovieri.

