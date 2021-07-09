Georgia Gwinnett College junior men’s tennis player Federico Bonacia has been named to the At-Large Academic All-District team by the College Sports Information Directors of America for his athletic and academic performances.
Academic All-District student-athletes were chosen by a vote among sports information directors within the district after achieving 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point averages, attending their current institution for a full calendar year and having strong athletic achievements. The At-Large category consist of student-athletes competing in bowling, golf, lacrosse, men’s volleyball, swimming and diving, and tennis.
All-district team selections are now eligible for Academic All-America honors.
Bonacia was a second CoSIDA Academic All-America team choice in 2020. The exercise wellness promotion major has twice earned NAIA All-American honors, highlighted by a first-team selection in 2019. He earned honorable-mention accolades after posting a 15-3 record in doubles matches this spring.
The Rome, Italy, native has 36-2 singles and 50-7 doubles career records in helping GGC win NAIA national championships in 2021 and 2019. Bonacia won the clinching point in the 2019 national title match and secured the winning point in the program’s 100th straight dual match earlier that season. He captured singles and doubles titles at the 2020 ITA South Regional.
Georgia Gwinnett College went 24-0 to capture the 2021 NAIA national title, the seventh straight for the program. The Grizzlies have won 147 straight dual matches, which is the longest winning streak in collegiate sports history.
