LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team achieved another historic milestone, extending its winning streak to 151 matches with three victories Saturday against NCAA Division II Belmont Abbey College (N.C.) at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (4-0) didn’t lose a point in either match, capturing the first two by 7-0 scores before a 5-0 triumph to wrap up the busy day on the courts. Along the way the team got contributions from throughout its roster.
Sophomore Alex Gurmendi won both of his singles matches on the No. 1 court.
Junior Matthias Haim went 5-0 for the day, winning all three doubles matches with classmate Daniel Czepielewski on the No. 2 court. In singles play, Haim recorded a pair of straight-set triumphs again on the No. 2 court.
The doubles team of seniors Valentino Caratini and Agustin Tamagnone was victorious three times on Saturday to anchor the lineup. Both players also registered two singles wins.
Freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec registered his first singles win in dual match action with a 6-1, 6-4 victory on the No. 4 court in the day’s first match. He later picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles during the third contest against Belmont Abbey. Sophomore Max Stewart began his spring season with a pair of singles wins, highlighted by a straight-set triumph on the No. 5 court in the nightcap.
Another spring debut had freshman Matthew Sloan winning 6-2, 6-0 on the No. 6 singles court. He also teamed with Perez Le Tiec for a 6-4 victory at No. 3 doubles in Saturday’s second match.
Senior Vicente Lagos won a pair of doubles matches and was victorious 6-2, 6-2 at No. 5 singles.
Junior Jose Dugo capped the winners with a singles triumph at No. 6 singles in the opener while teaming with Lagos for a 6-1 win on the No. 3 doubles in the day’s finale.
“I was really proud of the guys today," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "We’re getting better each week and today was another step forward for us. Hitting the 151-win mark is another major accomplishment for our program. We look forward to preparing for tough matches next weekend (in the Grizzly Invitational).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.