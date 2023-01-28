Gurmendi forehand.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College’s Alex Gurmendi hits a forehand in the finals of the ITA South Regional.

 Tom Grason/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — The players’ names may be different, but the winning spirit remains the same as the NAIA’s top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team opened the spring season with a pair of 7-0 victories against NCAA Division II No. 25 Belmont Abbey College (N.C.) on Saturday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.

GGC (2-0) extended its winning streak to 170 consecutive matches, the longest in American collegiate sports.

